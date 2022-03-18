Grab your tickets and start your engines! Monster Jam is back in Jacksonville

The pit party starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with the show to follow at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Monster Jam is back and bigger and better than ever with a whole new experience for fans in Jacksonville.

"I’m super excited to bring a track here that’s never been to Jacksonville and we’ve been coming here for so many years, it's insane," Driver Ryan Anderson said.

Get ready for racing, skills challenge, and the fan-favorite, Monster Jam freestyle.

“That’s when you see all the highlights of the huge air crazy crashes backflips, we’re breaking wheels off these things we’re just pushing them beyond their limits," Anderson said.

It's an event for all ages to come and enjoy.

“You don’t have to be a gear head, you don’t have to be into cars or motors or anything like that you just have to be willing to have fun," Anderson said.

For more information on tickets, click here.