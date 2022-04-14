More stops, new tours & a booze cruise: St. Johns River Taxi wants to connect riders to the water

Daily tours and the sale of wine and beer are just a few of the new services offered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The St. Johns River Taxi is known for getting passengers from point A to point B.

“In the past, we’ve been able to just crisscross the river and connect to different venues Downtown," Owner Heather Surface said.

Surface says as Downtown Jacksonville continues to grow and the city brings more attractions, they too are looking for ways to upgrade.

“It’s forced us to rethink what we do as an organization," Surface said.

For the first time, the river taxi will sell wine and beer onboard and also provide more than just shuttle services.

“We have a Downtown history and site-seeing tour every day that we operate. We have a sunset cruise every night that we operate. We’re about to have a happy hour tour every day that we operate, which is a great opportunity for us to really expand what we do and offer more things to appeal to more people," Surface said.

Surface says this is just the start. As more docks get put in along the river, the plan is to have more scheduled routes similar to bus stops and adding more neighborhood tours.

“It’s really important that we do two different things. We work in transit, but we're also creating robust experiences for people to enjoy the river and love it as much as we do," Surface said.