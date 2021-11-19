St. Augustine kicks off Nights of Lights season Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will kick off its Nights of Lights season Saturday.
The City’s Communications Director, Melissa Whissel, says the light-up night ceremony was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“The ceremony was canceled in 2020 while we had the lights we did not have our annual kick-off event,” Whissel said. “We’re very excited to bring back our traditional performances with the dance troop the orchestra and gazebo and the lighting ceremony at 6:30.”
You can check out the event line up along with parking and shuttle information below:
Light-Up! Night Entertainment
- 4 p.m. Showtime USA, Parque de Menendez, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St.
- 5:30 p.m. All Star Orchestra, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución
- 6:30 p.m. Lighting Ceremony, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución
Free Park & Ride Shuttle
North of Downtown
TIMES: 1 pm - 11 pm
WHERE TO PARK: St. Joh ns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View or The San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.
DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Dr.
West of Downtown
TIMES: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
WHERE TO PARK: Broudy’s Lot (corner of US 1 and W. King), 198 & 212 W. King St.
DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Dr.
From Anastasia Island
TIMES: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
WHERE TO PARK: Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South
St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340- C A1A South
R.B. Hunt Elementary, 125 Magnolia Dr.
DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Bridge of Lions (east end)
Road closures/restricted parking
Cathedral Place: Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez
Parking prohibited all day; street closed to vehicles 5:00pm – 8:00pm
King Street: Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez