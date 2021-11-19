St. Augustine kicks off Nights of Lights season Saturday

There will be special free shuttles and parking for light up night.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will kick off its Nights of Lights season Saturday.

The City’s Communications Director, Melissa Whissel, says the light-up night ceremony was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“The ceremony was canceled in 2020 while we had the lights we did not have our annual kick-off event,” Whissel said. “We’re very excited to bring back our traditional performances with the dance troop the orchestra and gazebo and the lighting ceremony at 6:30.”

You can check out the event line up along with parking and shuttle information below:

Light-Up! Night Entertainment

4 p.m. Showtime USA, Parque de Menendez, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St.

Showtime USA, Parque de Menendez, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St. 5:30 p.m. All Star Orchestra, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución

All Star Orchestra, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución 6:30 p.m. Lighting Ceremony, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución

Free Park & Ride Shuttle

North of Downtown

TIMES: 1 pm - 11 pm

WHERE TO PARK: St. Joh ns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View or The San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

West of Downtown

TIMES: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

WHERE TO PARK: Broudy’s Lot (corner of US 1 and W. King), 198 & 212 W. King St.

From Anastasia Island

TIMES: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

WHERE TO PARK: Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South

DROP-OFF/PICK-UP: Bridge of Lions (east end)

Road closures/restricted parking

Cathedral Place: Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez

Parking prohibited all day; street closed to vehicles 5:00pm – 8:00pm