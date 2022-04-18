Adventure awaits! New attraction at Jacksonville Zoo

Nature Agents is an app and smart compass navigating you around the zoo.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has teamed up with Trakid Explore Quest to bring a new feature to the zoo, Nature Agent Adventure.

“It’s giving us a new way to explore the zoo, learning things about the animals that aren’t on our signs, or even if you don’t have time or aren’t comfortable talking to one of our staff members, they can always uncover those secrets on their own pace through the app," Interpretive Engagement Supervisor, Jennifer Garcia said.

Parents download the app, while kids wear the smart compass bracelet. The bracelet guides families north, south, east or west to all 20 scavenger hunt spots.

“As you move through the app and you get close to those GPS coordinates it will alert you that there is adventure nearby and on the mobile app you’ll have questions and tasks that will be prompted to you,” Garcia said.

Garcia says the app is still in the trial stage but big plans are coming for the new interactive tool.

“There is a plan to change the scavenger hunt points every 3- to 4-months. We also have exciting new ways to enhance your birthday party. If you’re having it here at the zoo, as well as in the future, we’ll be able to offer it to school groups and even our sleepovers so you can do a nighttime scavenger hunt throughout the zoo,” Garcia said.

The recommended age is four and up, but Garcia says, they're finding all ages are getting involved.

“Whether you’re just wanting to experience the fun vibrations and the colors or whether you’re wanting to learn about to be a better steward there is something for everybody within the program," Garcia said.

Zoo officials say smart compasses are limited so reserving one before heading to the zoo is recommended. For more information click here.