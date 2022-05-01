Join the Saturday search for the Bartram Ixia

The nature hike is part of the St. Johns Riverkeeper's Get Your Feet Wet campaign

This is all part of the Get Your Feet Wet campaign, an effort to get people out, enjoying the river and the nature that surrounds it.

“We basically reconnect humans with the natural world doing it in a positive way professional way education and safe we want it to be fun but educational.," Naturalist, Ayolane Halusky said.

Halusky will lead the hike bright and early to help find the Bartram's Ixia.

This Saturday, the hike is going to take an early riser to find the rare flower that William Bartram named in 1700”s one of a kind in only on northeast Florida. Join us! Earthkinship.us Posted by Earth Kinship on Monday, May 9, 2022

“It’s a very rare flower it’s a one of a kind in the world and it only grows here in 5 counties in northeast Florida," Halusky said. “It starts somewhere around sun up it starts to bloom and somewhere between 9 and 10 o’clock its starts to wilt.”

To register for the hike click here.