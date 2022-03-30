The Buzz: Rhode Island surfer goes viral helping others grieve

Dan Fischer created the One Last Wave project after the death of his father and dog.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the death of his father and dog, a Rhode Island man used his love for surfing to grieve.

Here's the Buzz:

At the beginning of the year, Dan Fischer wrote his father's name on his surfboard to take him out to catch one last wave.

Fischer then took the idea to TikTok, where he told others to send him stories and names of the loved ones they were grieving and take them out for one last wave.

In just a few short months he's received more than 5,000 submissions and has filled two surfboards with names.

Ultimately this has resulted in him creating the One Last Wave Project.

A Flamingo that escaped from a zoo nearly two decades ago was recently spotted in Texas.

Here's the Buzz:

The AP reports two flamingos fled a Kansas zoo back in 2005. In the last 17 years, one of the flamingos has been spotted several times, most recently in Texas.

A video captured earlier this month by David Foreman showed the flamingo living its best life out in the wild.

Reports say both flamingos are tagged, and while the one has never been seen again, No 492 (also known by the name "Pink Floyd") has been seen as far north as Wisconsin and as South as Lousiana.