Jacksonville nonprofit Pine Castle celebrating 70th Anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Pine Castle is celebrating its 70th anniversary in a big way.

The organization has made some major improvements to continue its mission to serve adults with intellectual and developmental differences all with the help of a $2.25 million campaign.

CEO Lori Ann Whittington says the funds will go towards campus renovations, a new curriculum, and paying off any existing debt.

“The renovations are finishing up right now the fundraising has all been done the contractors are finishing a few projects. The curriculum was developed and has been well received it launched as part of the pine castle academy on august 15th this year and the participants are loving it, the teachers are loving and we even have other agencies looking to purchase it for their agencies," Whittington said.

The last checkmark on the list, $30,000 left of Pine Castle's debt in hopes of severing community members like Devonte Fasion for another 70 years.

“That’s awesome that they’re making more improvements and more opportunities for people like me and everyone else who comes here to get help like work training and more experiences on anything they want to do outside of here," Fasion said.

“I feel like this is really part of the global diversity equity and inclusion issues that’s on everyone’s mind and we are making sure people don’t forget the diversity piece of that equation and the disability piece really to include these citizens in our community.”

Stop by Pine Castle's barbecue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for great food, music, and activities. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.