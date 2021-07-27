The Buzz: Oysters nearly interrupt Tokyo Olympics rowing events

About 14 tons of oysters had to be removed, causing organizers to shell out $1.3 million in emergency repairs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re only days into the Tokyo Games and we’ve already seen a lot attempt to interfere with the world’s top athletes competing for gold.

From COVID-19, to bad weather – and now oysters.

Here’s the Buzz: Magaki oysters nearly derailed Olympic rowing days before the start of the games.

Floats were installed in Tokyo Bay to stop the waves from crashing on athletes during the events.

But, the oysters were attaching to the floats, causing them to sink.

Fortunately, this was caught ahead of time. Nearly 14 tons of oysters had to be removed, causing organizers to shell out $1.3 million in emergency repairs, reported by BBC.

Since there’s a budget of only about $1.5 million a year to keep the rowing course afloat after the games are over, authorities are looking to find a permanent solution to their oyster problem.

Airlines Face Fuel Shortage

As travel continues to pick up for the summer, you’ve likely noticed airports are busier, while flights are somewhat full. But, with increased travel demand, airlines are facing a fuel shortage.

Here’s the Buzz: While most flights on the First Coast are not affected, fuel shortages could cause some flights to be canceled or cause planes to make extra stops to refuel.

Airlines first ran into shortages in the West, which could impede efforts to fight wildfires, according to USA Today.

The industry is also seeing a shortage with tank truck drivers to deliver the fuel.

Pipelines shifted away from carrying jet fuel when air travel was put on pause last year due to the pandemic.