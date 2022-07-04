Music, beer, and baseball: Check out Thursday's downtown events

River Jam, Justin Bieber and Jumbo Shrimp all happening at the same time

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — City leaders are giving a heads up, Downtown Jacksonville is going to be packed on Thursday night with thousands of sports and music fans.

The Jax River Jam concert series is back with gates opening at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza. Check out alternative rock bands, Sister Hazel and The Spin Doctors.

The concert is free with limited bleacher seating so make sure to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Preferred seating is available for purchase online that snags you a seat close to the state with private bathroom and bar access.

To help avoid roadway traffic, the St. Johns River Taxi is offering rides to the concert plus you can take your own boat to the docks and listen from there.

Jumbo Shrimp look to take their first win of the season against the Worcester Red Sox. The first pitch is at 7:05. It's also Thirsty Thursday with $2 beer at 121 Financial Ballpark, a great way to celebrate National Beer Day!

Beliebers will be in full force tonight with Justin Bieber in town for his Justice Tour. The concert starts at 7:30 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.