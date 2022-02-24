The Buzz: Mountain Dew releases hard seltzer in Florida

Boston Beer Company partnered with PepsiCo to develop the caffeine-free drinks, in flavors watermelon, black cherry, original and Baja Blast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Mountain Dew is jumping on the hard seltzer trend with its newly released Hard Mountain Dew.

Here's the Buzz:

Boston Beer Company has partnered with PepsiCo to create four caffeine-free and sugar-free flavors, watermelon, black cherry, original and Baja Blast.

The drinks are only for adults 21 and older and contain 5% alcohol.

As of now, the drinks can only be found in Florida, Iowa and Tennessee. The drinks launched earlier this week.

How far would you go for a Hard MTN DEW?



We’re giving you the chance to be one of the first people to EVER try Hard MTN DEW. Tell us how far you’d go and you might just be flown to Tennessee for a one-of-a-kind Hard MTN DEW experience.



Enter here: https://t.co/T7LnsLMKiY pic.twitter.com/gBVZWdWEZc — Hard Mountain Dew (@hardmountaindew) February 23, 2022

For parents looking for more ways to keep their children safe, Snapchat is offering a new safety feature.

Here's the Buzz:

A new live location option on Snapchat allows users to share their location with a friend or multiple friends for 15 minutes, up to eight hours. Users can only share their location with chosen friends and can pause the tracking without sending a notification to that person.

The app created Snapchat Maps back in 2017 that allowed followers to see the general location of the user and only when they were logged into the app.

Bust out the ladder to the attack or clean out the junk drawer! Old Apple products could be worth something.

Here's the Buzz:

First-gen iPods came out more than 20 years ago and are now being resold for up to $30,000. Just recently a U2 special edition iPod sold for $90,000.