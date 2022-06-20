Social media influencers visit Jacksonville

Morgan Willet and Kyle Abrams took their first trip to Jax to help advertise for Freedom Boat Club.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Social media influencers are playing a big role in how businesses or even cities advertise all they have to offer.

A few weeks back Freedom Boat Club brought a group of influencers to Jacksonville.

Morgan Willet, known from shows like MTV's 'The Challenge' and Kyle Abrams from Neftlix's 'Love is Blind' Season 2 hit the waterways after getting certified through Freedom Boat Club.

“They’re going out today to experience Jacksonville and everything we have to offer to get content and get pictures," Freedom Boat Club owner, Lisa Almedia said.

This was the first time Willet and Abrams had visited Jacksonville.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to how easy it is to rent a boat here in Jacksonville and get out on the water and visit the Intracoastal and downtown areas," Abrams said.

Abrams says he enjoyed checking out the St. Johns River, dining at local downtown restaurants, and experiencing some First Coast hot spots.