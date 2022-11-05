Celebrate Memorial Day weekend on the water with GetMyBoat app

Owning a boat can be expensive, the app provides rental options that don't break the bank.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The GetMyBoat app is a way to enjoy the waterways across the First Coast without the hassle of actually owning a boat.

“It works just like any Vrbo website when you rent a home from someone," Boat owner, Brian Griner said.

Griner has been renting out his boat for the last two summers and says he enjoys sharing his love for the water with others.

“There’s been people that had a terminal illness and it was on their bucket list they never had been on a boat before, spreading ashes of a loved one that’s passed away, birthday parties, and of course, you have the holidays. There’s all kinds of reasons why people want to get out on the water and enjoy themselves," Griner said.

All you have to do is download the app, type in your location, and the date you're looking for and dozens of boats and jet skis will pop up available for rent.

“Then we start communicating back and forth I check and see if you have some boating experience to start with and typically someone has someone on board with experience that can drive," Griner said. “I have a couple of captains that will go out with them for an additional cost.”