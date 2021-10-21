The Buzz: Mekena explores the First Coast, airboat tour

The newest member to the GMJ team is taking a look at all Florida has to offer.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Good Morning Jacksonville’s Mekena Rodriguez continues to explore the First Coast this week and her latest adventure took place on the St. Johns River.

Here’s the Buzz:

Rebecca Casey is just one of the captains behind Sea Serpent Tours.

“To be a female captain in this industry, a male predominant industry, has been the coolest part of my career,” Casey said.

Casey and her dad, Mike, have owned the business since 2016, giving folks a way to learn more about the area while airboating down the St. John’s River.

"We learn obviously about the critters in this area, things like snakes, gators, manatee, anything that may travel up into our waterways but you also get a back history of St. Augustine and Old Florida," Casey said.

Mekena hopped aboard the Sea Dragon and took the hour-and-a-half tour learning the history of the Ancient City’s waterways while checking out alligators, turtles and snakes up, close along with other critters.

"It’s a fun exciting educational, eco, everything wrapped into one tour, so you pack a lot of information and excitement into an hour and a half and you’re always on your toes," Casey said.

The daughter-dad duo recently took over another location in Mayport. That tour offers a saltwater experience, looking at sea life along with learning about the shrimping and Navy history in the area.

“Being able to share with people the history of our area and show them things they’ve never even heard of seen before is the absolute best part of my job,” Casey said.