Santa-driven bus gives free rides to Jacksonville riders

The bus takes random routes daily, gifting riders with a free trip.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority's annual Holiday Bus is back in service.

For the last seven years, Santa, also known as Kendarius Fitzpatrick, has been behind the wheel every holiday season.

"The most special part to me is meeting the people. Seeing the smile on their face and bringing a little joy to them," Fitzpatrick said.

Every day, the bus takes a different route, surprising riders with a free trip.

"Great thing about it is it's a surprise, so once the holiday bus pulls up, the ride is free for the passengers," Fitzpatrick said.

Santa will be trading in his reindeer for wheels until Jan. 2, passing out candy canes and listening to Christmas music while getting you to your destination.