Jay Fund volunteer needs your help!

Tracy Williams needs your vote for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian award for a chance to win $100,000 for the Jay Fund.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every year the NASCAR Foundation presents the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to volunteers who go above and beyond for organizations dedicated to helping the lives of kids in racing communities across the country.

This year, Tom Coughlin Jay Fund's very own, Tracy Williams is one of the four finalists in the running to win a $100,000 donation.

“I can’t personally write a check but to know that I can volunteer and I can lift up the organization and there’s someone else, the NASCAR foundation who can help give that support is just absolutely amazing," Williams said.

Williams has been volunteering for the Jay Fund for 18 years, helping organize fundraising events, delivering meals, and making hospital visits.

“At the time I didn’t know anyone that was affected by pediatric cancer but over these years I’ve now gotten to know these families and so they’ve become a part of my life and become friends with me and now I’ve also had friends that have been diagnosed," Williams said. “It's always difficult when you hear a child has been diagnosed with cancer the first thing you want to say is why and the way I’ve found to deal with that I can volunteer I can give back."

Now is her time to give back in a big way but she needs your vote. From now until November 9 at 5 p.m. you can place your vote for Tracy Williams by clicking here. The winner will be announced on November 17.

“I might be the one whose name is on this ballot and the name people get to vote for but there are hundreds of volunteers with the Jay Fund that help out with all of our events and I’m just glad that I get to kind of get to showcase the work that we all do in order to support the Jay Fund," Williams said.

If Williams wins, the Jay Fund plans to use the donation to go towards the transportation program to help families come to and from hospitals and doctor visits.