Jacksonville U.S Navy Captain donates library to Christ's Church Academy

The library is named after U.S Navy Captain, Dr. Samira Meymand's mother.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Christ's Church Academy held a special library dedication in honor of Zahra Ashtiani Meymand.

Zahra passed away in 2019. She was born in the 1920s, became principal and owner of her own school in the mid-1940s, and immigrated to America during the Iranian Revolution.

She is the mother of U.S Navy Captain, Dr. Samira Meymand. Meymand says the donation she made wouldn't be possible without her mother.

“As a woman, you have to have an example of being able to know that you can achieve that particular thing, and the fact that she educated herself and became independent allowed me to know I can do the same thing," Meymand said.

Meymand says she hopes the library becomes a stepping stone in these students' path to success.