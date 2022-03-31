Jacksonville University students starring in Amazon TV series

The College Tour is being filmed all week at JU.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "The College Tour" TV series is designed to help ease the stress on high schoolers looking for a college that fits them best.

Executive Producer Alex Boylan created the concept after taking his niece on a college visit just as COVID-19 began, putting an even bigger strain on travel and on families financially.

“Each episode tells the story of a different college campus, but the best part is we tell that story through the authentic lens of real students," Boylan said. "High schoolers and their parents get a real sense of that campus culture, all the opportunities that university can give.”

More than 50 episodes and five seasons later, Boylan finds himself this week showing off his alma mater.

“Jacksonville University made me who I am today. This university was so supportive in guiding my career choices, some of my best friends to this day are from Jacksonville University and this location is so special," Boylan said.

Students like lacrosse athlete Jenny Kinsey will share their stories of what made them choose JU.

"I’m going to be showing the student-athlete experience that we have at JU and talking about the holistic approach that the athletics department takes with the student-athletes and just kind of what a day in my life looks like," Kinsey said.

Kinsey said it was her own college tour that made the decision for her.

“It was actually pouring down the day I was here, and I still just loved the campus, loved the people that I was here talking with. It was just a no-brainer for me right away that I wanted to go to school here," Kinsey said.