The Buzz: Jacksonville Porch Fest kicks off Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Porch Fest is back after being canceled last year due to COVID.

More than 20 bands will be playing on 21 porches across the Historic Springfield District Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

“Having to cancel last year really broke a lot of hearts, but it gave us time to prepare and get ready,” said Kelly Rich, Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR) Executive Director. “Not only do we have a new footprint for you, new locations, but it’s going to be even bigger and better.”

Rich says despite having a larger footprint, those with limited walking access will have a great time.

“We tell people you don’t have to walk the entire footprint you can find a zone to hang out because there’ll be music bouncing from porch to porch throughout the day,” said Rich.

Long-time Porch Fest goer, Chris Fagan, says he’s excited to be on the other side of things this year.

“We came down to watch the bands and be a part of the whole event. It was just amazing that we could close off the neighborhood and everybody watch music together,” said Fagan. “When we were looking at houses, I always thought someday we’ll host porch fest and it just so happened it was basically the first year we could and we’re just so excited.”

“There’ll be food trucks, beer, and wine available it’s dog-friendly kid-friendly it’s a great day in the neighborhood we love being able to house thousands and thousands of people to come and see historic Springfield for the day,” said Rich.

Free parking and shuttle will be available at Florida State College's downtown campus. Parking is also permitted on all open residential streets.

