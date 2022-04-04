Jacksonville nonprofit hosting free summer skate camp

Lady Skate Day will host a free week-long camp.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly founded nonprofit, Lady Skate Day, is working to bring the community together, one kickflip at a time.

“We are a nonprofit that aims to create a safe community and environment for all ages, races and genders to come together around skateboarding and roller skating,” Founder Murphy Williams said.

This summer, Lady Skate Day is hosting a free beginner’s summer camp to teach the basics of skateboarding and roller skating. They're asking for help from the community in the form of gear and monetary donations to make it happen.

“We have had so many really wonderful people that are a part of our community who are very talented skateboarders or roller skaters volunteer to teach, so we’re going to have all sorts of tricks,” Williams said.

Prepare to learn everything from the history of skating to curb slides and drop-ins.

“Just kind of the mathematics around certain tricks, all very obtainable tricks,” Williams said. “I’m still very much a beginner, so that’s kind of why I geared the camp to beginners as well.”

Williams says no matter your age or skill level, the goal is to come out and have fun.

“I want to encourage people to get out there and try something new or pick up that hobby they used to do when they were younger and are feeling like they’re too old,” Williams said. “We have created this bond over a healthy mutual interest that is really strong we’re like a family It’s really cool.”

The camp starts June 21 and ends June 24. Skateboards, roller skates, helmets, kneepads, and snacks will be provided. Williams said The Block skate shop is also donating its space for the camp.

Registration is now open. All you have to do is email ladyskateday@gmail.com for more details.