'Jacksonville Jesus' merchandise continues to grow ahead of 2022 season

The website revolves around Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As we head into the 2022 NFL Draft, business owners who cashed in on last year's pick are wondering what this season will bring.

Michael Sorkin owns JacksonvilleJesus.com, a play on Trevor Lawrence's long locks and hope of saving the Jaguars team comparing him to a similar biblical savior.

“I had a feeling Trevor Lawrence was going to go to Jacksonville so I started coming up with the catchy names and there it is 'Jacksonville Jesus', he kind of looks like Jesus, he’s going to Jacksonville," Sorkin said.

From there his idea took off, making custom things like shirts, mugs, masks, you name it.

“Now I have to be creative and keep producing more design and unique so it doesn’t get stale and you know one thing I will say that I learned is Trevor is loved around the country," Sorkin said.

Sorkin says he's not sure the Jaguar's top pick will bring the hype Lawrence did but he's excited to see where this year's season will take his business.

“I do what to see what Jacksonville will do with the draft and I want to check out who they draft, what their personalities are, and then maybe it can give me ideas to do more mock-up designs with Trevor, Jacksonville Jesus incorporated," Sorkin said.