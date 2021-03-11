Jacksonville Humane Society celebrating National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Learn more why a senior pet may be a perfect fit for your family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just over 6 million animals enter shelters across the country every year. Animals like cats and dogs over the age of 7 are less likely to be adopted.

Here’s the Buzz: November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Jacksonville Humane Society is explaining why older pets fit great with families.

“We get dogs and cats of many ages, some of them being 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and up,” said Lindsay Layendecker, Director of Community Partnerships.

Layendecker said while older pets are overlooked, they’re a whole lot less work than puppies or kittens.

“They’ve gone through the teething stage with puppies or kittens, learning to use their claws, senior pets they’ve gone through,” said Layendecker. “They’re fully grown so you don’t have to worry about how big they are going to be or what their personality is going to be like, what you see is what you get with a senior pet.”

Just last year, the humane society took in more than 7,000 animals. Layendecker says forever homes are needed year-round.

“We get pets of all ages, and we’re excited that November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month so we can draw some attention to those older guys and gals looking for homes," she said.

JHS is looking for volunteers to help raise money on Nov. 9 for Generosity Breeds Joy Day.