Jacksonville business owner creates new 'Black Hole Rainbows' board game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stephen DiMare is known around the First Coast for his ice pops and milkshakes, but now he's bringing something new to the table.

Just before the pandemic hit, DiMare, who owns popular brands The Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops and Mayday Ice Cream, decided to take on the task of creating his very own board game.

“The more that I got into it was like pulling at a thread. It kept going deeper and deeper," DiMare said. “We would play it another 10 or 12 times and find something like, 'oh that’s not quite right, we need to modify that.' So the game didn’t really finish until probably around April or May 2021.”

The final product was created, Black Hole Rainbows.

“Competitors are intergalactic beings that are trying to destroy supermassive black holes before they destroy the rest of the galaxy," DiMare said.

Players go around collecting gems, trying to win supernova coins the fastest.

“You’re trying to get the full rainbow of quantum energy stuffed in the black hole so it will detonate," DiMare said.

DiMare says he hopes the game will be a way to bring family and friends closer together.

“Tabletop games have a lot to offer. They’re very social, they're very offline and I think both of those are really nice," DiMare said.

DiMare says each game piece was designed with the thought of the game lasting a lifetime.

“If the game is as good as we hope it is, that this could be a game that you might find on someone’s shelf in an Airbnb 30 years from now that you’ll still want to pick up and play," DiMare said.