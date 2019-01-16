First, it was the Arthur memes, then came Jordan Peele's Obama meet and greet, then the Neck guy and now, well... it seems as if the internet has found their new muse. Because if one thing is guaranteed in this world, it's that the internet is gonna internet.

Facebook user and semi-professional tough guy, Montrell Jordan, posted a photo on Facebook back in December of a gun in an attempt to deter potential car thieves.

The caption reads "I Dare A ** Try Too Take It While I'm Trynna Warm It Up💯💪👌" with a photo of bolt action shotgun hanging out the window.

Of course, the internet held nothing back.

After all is said and done, there is only one thing we can all agree on:

Facebook