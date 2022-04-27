Icemen players pose for prom

A surprise for 17-year-old Mackenzie Hyslop, who didn't have a date to her prom last weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Mackenzie Hyslop and her family are lifelong Icemen fans, spending most of their time at the ice rink.

Mackenzie's mom, Christy said it just so happens a group of players live in their neighborhood, giving them an opportunity to become friends over the season.

Last weekend, Mackenzie was getting ready for prom without a date. That's when Christy said her stepdad ran next door to see if any of the guys would take a few pictures.

When Mackenzie got home, Jacob Panetta, Jacob Friend, and Abbott Girdukis were dressed to impress, even giving her a bouquet of flowers.

"I was speechless when I got home and saw them. It made me want to cry that they would go out of their way to get dressed up and get my flowers," Hyslop said. "They are great guys and so sweet for taking the time out of their day to do that for me.