The Buzz: Georgia police department encouraging sweet revenge this Valentine's Day

Rockmart Police Department is suggesting snitching to get back at your ex!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia police department's Facebook post has been shared more than 1,000 times after giving out some Valentine's Day advice.

Here's the Buzz:

Rockmart Police Department may or may not have been joking with a Valentine's Day post they made earlier this month.

The post is encouraging those who have an ex, maybe with a warrant or is known to have drugs on them, to give police a call and they'll take care of them this holiday with their month-long "Valentine's Day special."

Build-A-Bear releases 'adult' bears just before Valentine's Day.

Here's the Buzz:

Build-A-Bear's "After Dark" collection is meant for those 18 and older.

The bears still keep it PG, but most of them are holding some kind of alcoholic beverage along with shirts with different sayings like "I want to take you out."

The collection can be found on the Build-A-Bear website.

The Florida Aquarium is hoping to help those most feeling the love this Valentine's day.

Here's the Buzz:

The Florida Aquarium tweeted out this month they've got a special going on.

For a $10 donation, you can name one of their hissing cockroaches after your ex or really anyone who has done you wrong.

Along with the name, you can send a family-friendly revenge message that will be posted on the aquarium's social media pages.