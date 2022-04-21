Gabriel House of Care hosting annual fundraiser

The festival is Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Gabriel House of Care is hosting a Derby Hat Bash for its annual big fundraising event.

“We love our annual fundraisers because they’re fun, but the women’s board especially decided we all want to continue doing things that are fun and not just a sit-down meal," Executive Director Valerie Callahan said.

Callahan says the last few years, COVID has forced them to get creative, like throwing a drive-in concert.

This year, the derby festival will be held at Bowing Oaks. There will be live music, dozens of local artists, dancing, food, and Bacardi spirits.

“Our work isn’t always sad it’s very fulfilling, and it’s very inspiring, and it brings it into a festival like that everyone is having a good time, and they’re connecting to us so that's why we’re doing it," Callahan said.

Members of the Bacardi will also be in attendance to help celebrate all the nonprofit has accomplished over the years.

“Jorge Bacardi passed away in 2020, so we’ll continue to do these fundraisers every year in his honor and to keep his legacy and Lesly’s legacy alive," Callahan said.

