Fleming Island man uses fun facts to go viral on TikTok

Adorian Deck isn't popping on 'For You Pages' because of his popular dance moves but for his interest in random facts!

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Adorian Deck is no stranger to social media, he started exploring websites like YouTube when he was just 13 years old.

“I have been making videos online for fun since I was a teenager. I now run a social media business today and I help different clients go viral," Deck said.

In June 2021, Deck decided to give TikTok a try for fun.

“It was just a fun experiment to go on TikTok talking about only the different things I was interested in and it seemed like everyone else was interested too," Deck said.

Deck says within a week of his post he grew a following of 5,000 people.

“I actually told my fiancé, because I saw something that worked and was having fun with it and I said I’m going to have a million followers by Christmas and she looked at me like 'okay'," Deck said.

Now more than three million people wait for Deck's next upload.

His videos revolve around obscure facts on things like world maps, life-saving facts, and facts on the perception of time.

“When I have a reaction in my own body that says, 'I love that that’s so interesting' that’s the stuff I know I want to share," Deck said. “I only want to give a positive impact there’s so much that goes on social media and I think teaching people things that maybe they didn’t know is really a fun way to go about it.”

Deck's videos can now land him up as much as $10,000 per post.