First Coast spring break ideas: Playing with lights at MOSH

The Museum Of Science and History keeps the learning going as kids take a break from school this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Whether you're visiting from out of town or having a staycation this spring break, there's plenty to do across the First Coast to keep the kids busy.

"We've got lots to do here at the museum," Museum of Science and History Planetarium Director Eddie Whisler said.

The main exhibit this week is 'Playing With Lights.'

“We’re finding ways to use lasers, we’re finding ways to bend light, to prod light, to poke light, to play with light, to splash light all around," Whisler said.

The museum also offers laser shows and science demonstrations throughout the day.

“We pull up volunteers and people are able to get involved. We can shock, we can bang, we can boom, we can fire up people by learning a little bit of science that’s laid out before you on our demonstration floor," Whisler said.

MOSH is also celebrating the history of Jacksonville with a bicentennial rotating exhibit.

“Our loft gallery is just fully dedicated to Jacksonville’s history, Jacksonville’s natural ecosystem. I think it’s worthwhile for our neighbors to come and learn a little bit about our city, which is 200 years old," Whisler said.

The museum often switches out exhibits, so you'll want to stop by and check out 'Playing With Lights' before it's replaced next month.