A Sweet Spring Break! Check out crazy shakes at Fizzies & Fares

Sweet Pete's Candy is serving up more than just treats.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Spring break is halfway over, and if cooking is off the schedule, Sweet Pete's Candy Shop has you covered.

“Fizzies & Fare is our latest edition to the Sweet Pete's Candy mansion. We’ve got a full-service restaurant and bar," said Tammy Clark, Sweet Pete's Marketing and Events Coordinator.

More than 600 different flavors of soda pop, chicken salad and burgers are just a few of the tasty items on the menu. Of course the favorite item is dessert.

"We do what’s called our crazy shakes, which are absolutely insane," Clark said. “For example, the Cookie Crush Shake is rimmed with chocolate frosting. Oreos. Chocolate drizzle inside the cup, filled with delicious cookies and cream ice cream, topped with a whole chocolate-dipped Oreo and even more chocolate drizzle.”