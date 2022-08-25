First Coast Comedy hosting improv shows every weekend

The newest comedy club in the area is 'improv comedy only' no two shows are alike.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — First Coast Comedy opened earlier this summer but whether you've been to a show yet or not, you'll never laugh the same way twice.

“We do shows where there’s no plan its entirely based on audience suggestions it's very audience interactive," Owner, Alex Grindeland said.

Grindeland and his crew put on improv-only comedy shows every Friday and Saturday starting with the 'Main Event' at 7:30 p.m. with the 'Blue Show' to follow.

“That’s [Main Event] a show for everyone you can bring the kids you can bring grandma you can bring the whole family. Everyone will have fun,” Grindeland said. “The late show is very much not a show for everybody. Don’t bring the kids to that one it gets very much into the adult content.”

Comedy shows aren't all that's offered at the club. Friends, families, and co-workers can sign up for improv classes, team-building exercises, and private events.

“You learn so much more than being a performer. You learn so many things about building your own self-confidence, communication skills collaboration communication, and all sorts of other things that you can apply whether it be in the workplace or just your everyday life," Education Director, David Bogan said.

In addition to shows every weekend in Atlantic Beach the crew packs up and heads to Colonial Oak in St. Augustine for a satellite show every Wednesday.