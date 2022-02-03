The Buzz: Facebook ramping up security

Facebook is asking certain users to join Facebook Protect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Facebook is sending out a security message to help prevent hackers.

Facebook Protect is requesting some accounts to sign up for a new two-factor authentication.

Some users already have two-factor turned on, which gives a second form of identification as you log into your account. If you don't, you may see this message when logging on:

“Your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than an average Facebook user. Hackers are often motivated to attack accounts that have a lot of followers, run important Pages, or hold some community significance.”

Users have until March 17 to update their account before being locked out until you enable Facebook Protect.

