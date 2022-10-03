310 Miles: Only a select few have kayaked the length of the St. Johns River

The 310 celebration is Saturday.

PALATKA, Fla. — For the first time ever, the St. Johns Riverkeeper is recognizing the men and women who have paddled the entire St Johns River.

Kayakers like Andrea Conover with Azalea Brewing Company completed the journey over the course of several days, often camping alongside the river in harsh conditions.

“I was getting into kayaking and doing some overnight trips and just thought it would be an amazing adventure and challenge to kayak the whole St John's River," Conover said.

Saturday the celebration will begin with a morning paddle, a free boat ride on the Pride of Palatka ll and things will wrap up at Azalea City Brewing Co. with an award ceremony.

“We have people who have paddled the river many years ago and they’re finally getting this recognition so this year the celebration pool is a little larger and we hope this is an annual celebration," St. Johns Riverkeeper Outreach Director, Karen Smith said.

Around 20 paddlers will be recognized, but everyone is encouraged to join!

"We invite everyone to come and join us. If you’re interested in learning more about paddling and learning more about the St. Johns River or actually paddling the 310 miles yourself, come and meet some of these people," Smith said.

This is just one of many events the St. Johns Riverkeeper is hosting as part of the 'Get Your Feet Wet' campaign to encourage folks to come out and enjoy all the river has to offer.

To learn how to register for the boat ride on Saturday, click here.