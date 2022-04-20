First Coast businesses offering Mother's Day makeover for single moms

Giveaways will include everything from spa days to a $20,000 smile makeover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nearly a dozen local businesses are coming together to provide single moms with some special gifts this Mother's Day.

“I’m a single mom myself and I own a business so I know how hard it was for me so that’s why it’s important, that’s why I’m so passionate about helping single women and especially single moms," Abliss Studios owner, Cynthia Meadows said.

Businesses like Miller & Co. Aesthetics are jumping on board to share Meadows' passion.

“A lot of times our mothers are giving and giving and giving and they’re pouring out so much but they don’t have enough for themselves and so we wanted to do something that we can be able to pour into them and they can go back and be stronger and better as a mom," Miller and Co Aesthetics owner, Shaquana Miller.

Single mothers, or someone that knows a single mother, can write an essay to makeovers@ablissstudios.com by Sunday, April 24 for a chance to win one of the many donated self-care packages.

Jones and Rose- luxury skincare kits

Miller & Co. Aesthetics- self-care spa treatment services

AMR Lash Bar- two lash services

Curls Dynasty- luxury natural hair product kits

Skinetcspa- self-care services

Blue Franswa- makeover photo session

Gown and Garter- $100 gift card towards bridal/formal gown

Alexis McCoy- makeup services

The Credit Goat- credit repair to four mothers

Tropea Dental Care- $20,000 smile makeover

Dr. Christina Monford-McNish is providing the '20k smile make-over' and says she's happy to give back to these deserving mothers.

“In this case, we are not only targeting aesthetics, and you know trying to help to make people feel more confident or prettier, that’s a benefit but we also want to get patients out of pain and discomfort, and infection," McNish said.