First Coast businesses offering Mother's Day makeover for single moms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nearly a dozen local businesses are coming together to provide single moms with some special gifts this Mother's Day.
“I’m a single mom myself and I own a business so I know how hard it was for me so that’s why it’s important, that’s why I’m so passionate about helping single women and especially single moms," Abliss Studios owner, Cynthia Meadows said.
Businesses like Miller & Co. Aesthetics are jumping on board to share Meadows' passion.
“A lot of times our mothers are giving and giving and giving and they’re pouring out so much but they don’t have enough for themselves and so we wanted to do something that we can be able to pour into them and they can go back and be stronger and better as a mom," Miller and Co Aesthetics owner, Shaquana Miller.
Single mothers, or someone that knows a single mother, can write an essay to makeovers@ablissstudios.com by Sunday, April 24 for a chance to win one of the many donated self-care packages.
Jones and Rose- luxury skincare kits
Miller & Co. Aesthetics- self-care spa treatment services
AMR Lash Bar- two lash services
Curls Dynasty- luxury natural hair product kits
Skinetcspa- self-care services
Blue Franswa- makeover photo session
Gown and Garter- $100 gift card towards bridal/formal gown
Alexis McCoy- makeup services
The Credit Goat- credit repair to four mothers
Tropea Dental Care- $20,000 smile makeover
Dr. Christina Monford-McNish is providing the '20k smile make-over' and says she's happy to give back to these deserving mothers.
“In this case, we are not only targeting aesthetics, and you know trying to help to make people feel more confident or prettier, that’s a benefit but we also want to get patients out of pain and discomfort, and infection," McNish said.
“Moms are superheroes so we just want to honor them by having them submit their story of why they need a makeover, why they need a 20k smile why they need a self-care spa day and we want to give back to them," Meadows said.