'Be a Buddy for a Buck': Supporting the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville

$1 donations are being collected at every Gate gas station across the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gate Foundation and the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (DSAJ) has teamed up for National Down Syndrome Awareness Month to raise funds for the organization.

For just $1 you can 'Be a Buddy for a Buck', writing your name on a flyer that will be hung in Gate gas stations across the First Coast.

DSAJ Executive Director Debbie Revels says just $1 goes a long way.

“Therapy is really important for our families it's also very expensive. We provide scholarships for our families we have an amazing fitness and wellness program where we have a soccer league, a basketball league, and a cheerleading league

The program helps First Coast families like 4-year-old Grace Ann Hamilton's.

“When she was first born, all the way through her life as an adult, DSAJ helps support her in any way they can," Grace's mom, Laura Hamilton said. "I would never have met these parents without this organization bringing us together those families have meant so much to me, life-long friendships and support and just resources I wouldn’t be able to get without them.”

The Gate Foundation is teaming up with Down Syndrome Associations in Georgia, North, and South Carolina.

“We make sure that we give back to the communities in which we do business so every dollar collected is returned to that community or that state," Gate Foundation Executive Director, Kathy Brady said.

DSAJ's goal is to raise $75,000 which will help fund a new program coming next year.

“It's also about awareness. When people come into the stores they’re seeing pictures of our people all over the stores from the support of the community. It does so much for our families to walk in the stores and see that and know that Jacksonville’s behind them," Revels said.