The Buzz: BlackBerry phones are officially a thing of the past

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — BlackBerry phones became all the rage in the early 2000s, but as we head into 2022, they've officially become a thing of the past.

As of Jan. 4, the company operating BlackBerry will stop running support for the devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier. That means no internet access, no texts and no calls -- not even to 911.

BlackBerry, known as one of the first phones to have a full keyboard, peaked in 2012.

At one point, the company had 80 million active users, including everyone from Kim Kardashian to President Barack Obama.

For the first time ever, American Girl released a Chinese American girl-of-the-year doll.

Corrine Tan spreads messages about kindness, tolerance and love with the goal to show kids they're never too young to stand up for positive change.

The general manager at American Girl says they know representation matters, and Corrine reflects what it means to be an American Girl today.

The FBI released data that showed anti-Asian hate crimes rose 73% in 2020.

Prices hikes continue across the country and are now affecting longtime pizza company Little Ceasers.

Little Ceasers, known for its 'Hot and Ready' $5 pizzas, will see an 11% price increase.

If you're stopping by to grab a pie, you'll now be paying $5.55.

The company says this is the first price increase they've had in 25 years, but assures its customers they'll be getting more bang for their buck.