Adventure Landing Waterpark set to reopen in March

The water park and arcade was set to close in Oct. 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Will Adventure Landing live to see another summer?

Posts made on the Adventure Landing Facebook has customers wondering when the arcade and water park will close for good.

The business posted on Feb. 13 they were looking to hire lifeguards for the 2022 season.

Another post, a few days later, announced the water park would reopen on March 12 and families could start booking birthday parties for the month.

The water park originally had a closure date at the end of Oct. 2021, but an extension on the lease from the landlord allowed the arcade to remain open through the winter.

At last check, the park had a new closure date set for sometime in March.