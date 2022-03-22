The Buzz: 5 ancient tombs found in Egypt

Archaeologists started excavating in September.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Newly discovered Egyptian tombs are now on display at Pharaonic Necropolis just outside of Cairo.

Here's the Buzz:

Excavating in the area started back in September and finished up earlier this month. The five tombs date back to around 2700 BCE to 2200 BCE.

Archaeologists believe the tombs belong to senior officials including regional rulers and supervisors of the palace in ancient Egypt.

Click here to learn more about the tombs.

A 7-year-old Ukrainian girl performed the Ukrainian National Anthem at a charity concert last weekend.

Here's the Buzz:

Amellia Anisovych performed at a charity concert in Poland that raised more than $380,000. Poland is where Anisovych, her brother and grandmother live as refugees after fleeing Ukraine.

Just a few weeks back, Anisovych went viral for a video of her singing "Let It Go" from Disney's "Frozen" as she and her family were hiding in a Kyiv bomb shelter.

Learn more by clicking here.

Selena Gomez is creating a spinoff of an 80's classic, "Sixteen Candles."

Here's the Buzz:

The new series is called "15 Candles" and is based around four young Latinas who are entering quinceañera season.

Molly Ringwald, who played Sam in the original movie, told E! News she's not a fan of reboots but taking inspirations from classics is a fantastic idea.

A release date has not been announced.