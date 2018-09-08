JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Byron Starratt's love for the Jacksonville Jaguars runs deep.

"Since he was a newborn, I guess I got him into Jaguars because I dressed him up in his Jaguars gear and a Jaguar blanket, propped him up on his grandpa's recliner, set the remote next to him you know, so he's been in it from the beginning," said Marilyn Starratt, his grandmother.

As for his favorite player, that would be number 27, running back Leonard Fournette.

"I’m his number one biggest fan," he said.

Last week, Byron Starratt attended his first Jaguars training camp. He had no idea he would leave that practice with Fournette's signature.

"I asked him, 'Hey Leonard can I get a picture with you?' He said, 'Sure no problem.' So we got a picture and I turned around and he signed my jersey for me, and then I asked him, 'Can I get your cleats?' He said, 'You want these?' I said, 'Yea, please.' He said, 'I tell you what, come back the next day and I'll give them to you,'" he recalls.

"He couldn't eat. He couldn't sit still, and I can't tell you how many times he asked me, 'You think he will really give me his cleats tomorrow?'" Marilyn Starratt said.

The next day, he went back to the same spot. Fournette followed through on his promise.

"He literally took them off his feet at practice walked by over there in his socks and handed them to Byron," Marilyn Starratt.

The Jaguars posted the video of Fournette giving Bryon his cleats on social media and it went viral.

"I was like this can't be real right now," Byron said.

It's a memory the 19-year-old who has cerebral palsy will never forget.

"He obviously can't play sports the way you know other people play sports, and he kind of lives through you know these men. It just it really means the world to him," Marilyn Starratt said. "He hasn't quite been the same since. He's very, very excited about it."

He now proudly displays his new autographed gear in a shadow box on his bedroom wall.

"This is the greatest moment of my life," he said.

