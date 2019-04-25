Your favorite childhood candy is back but with an adult twist.

Sugarfina has released a new line of caffeinated gummy bears called Cold Brew Bears® that are made with real coffee. The best part? Each serving of bears has 60mg of caffeine per serving, which is the equivalent to one shot of espresso.

Sugarfina created three flavors of buzzy bears: Cold Brew, Bourbon Cold Brew and Iced Vanilla Latte. The bears are brewed in collaboration with L.A based coffee brewers, Alfred's Coffee.

Alfreds even adds a splash of real bourbon to the Bourbon Cold Brew Bears® for those who need a little something extra to get through their day. For latte lovers, Iced Vanilla Latte Bears have the delicious creamy flavor of espresso infused with vanilla bean and almond milk.

"We're so excited to partner with our L.A. neighbor Alfred Coffee to create the world's first-ever coffee-infused gummy bears," said Rosie O'Neill, Sugarfina co-founder and co-CEO. "With this collaboration, we're combining two of our favorite pick-me-ups – candy and caffeine – in a delicious and adorable gummy bear collection."

Sugarfina and Alfred will sell the caffeinated Cold Brew Bears® in select retail locations across the country and at www.sugarfina.com and www.alfred.la.