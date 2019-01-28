Wes Harris's lyrical flow is shaking the world up with its hopeful and inspiring message of positivity.

His music centers around the idea of discipline, faith, prayer and family.

“It’s definitely been me wanting to create, what I didn’t hear,” Harris said.

Harris’ writing style portrays everyday life to ensure listeners receive uplifting messages.

“At the time when I started music, I never saw that and I kind just wanted to be the solution,” Harris said.

Whether performing or speaking around the city, he’s on the right track to make a global impact.

“In every person, there’s two things – there’s a purpose and there’s a solution,” Harris said.

“I think we all have different talents and our talents help us solve something.”

With so many things happening in the world, Harris says it’s time for all to find their purpose.

“Somebody may be good at writing. Maybe journalism. Instead of theft, or any type of crime. I think that it would be great for them to use, to find a solution,” Harris said. “We all need new stories.”

While searching for the right direction in life, he encourages everyone to use what they have, to get where they want to be.

“If you really hone into the things you have and steward them well, you can really make something and turn it into gold,” Harris said.

In December, Harris released “Discover” and he’s encouraging everyone to discover their purpose, to be part of the solution.