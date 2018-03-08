A Texas man claims he saw an angel in the sky and the photo he took quickly went viral.

Danny Ferraro said he spotted the angel in the clouds while driving along Highway 105 near Houston.

Ferraro told Inside Edition that the moment lasted for a few minutes and the moment he saw it, he had to snap a photo.

"How awesome is that!" his post said, which attracted nearly 1,000 likes and nearly 3,000 shares on Friday.

Several people commented, saying what they saw and how they related:

