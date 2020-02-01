JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacob Davis has had 16 birthdays. He’s also had almost 30 surgeries. Davis has a very rare medical condition. “And that’s where I’ve spent most of my life, in the hospital,” says Davis. It’s something he doesn’t like to focus on.

“I had therapy dogs and service dogs come and visit me over time,” recalls Davis. “And so what I realized what I loved was the dogs and being able to meet the dogs over time. And so that’s what kind of led me to where I am today.”

When it came time to think of a project to become an Eagle Scout, Davis had the perfect way to return that unconditional love. He decided to put together an animal supply drive for local rescues and animal hospitals. He got in touch with Carolyn Snowden who runs the Jacksonville Dog Café. They partner with other animal rescues in the area to pair adoptable dogs with new families.

Snowden put him in touch with six organizations that were in desperate need of supplies.

“We took their wish list and literally got every single item they asked for,” says Davis. He was able to raise $6,500 by posting on social media, putting up flyers and making door-to-door visits to friends and family.

They then loaded all those supplies into the Jacksonville Dog Café van and delivered them to all the rescues.

“They were all super excited and super thankful for everything we’d given them because what we had given them in one day may equal up to more than what they get in an entire year," Davis recalls their reaction.

His supply drive was so successful. He decided to do it again. On his own, with the help of his brother, they raise $3,000 for four organizations.

Teen raises $9,500 for pet rescues

“I thought it was pretty remarkable," he says. "It’s crazy what people will do. Like I had people donate that I had never met before. People on the other side of the country. I had people, I’m like I had to go ask my mom, 'Hey can you go look these people up on Facebook? Cause I have no clue who they are.'”

“As long as there are adoptable dogs there are needs for supplies," says Snowden. This they need include, dog food, cat food, kitty litter, pet beds, toys, a bunch of household cleaning supplies, office papers, pens, etc.

Davis wants you to feel like you can help too.

“You don’t have to do anything big,” he says. “You can just do small stuff such as helping out with a local rescue or organization just work there for two-to-three hours just to help out. Because you don’t necessarily have to do the biggest thing to create an impact.”

The dog featured in this story is named Bear. He's available for adoption through Kamp Kritter.

Davis has been honored by Whataburger as a Hometown Hero.

