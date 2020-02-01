JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Being a teenager can be hard. But being a teenager while going in and out of the hospital is even harder.

Jacob Davis knows this all too well. The 15-year-old has undergone 27 surgeries to treat a rare medical condition.

“Most of my life, I’ve spent time in hospitals,” he said. “There’s not much you can do in a small room.”

Spending all that time in a hospital room can be lonely. But when a therapy dog scampers in, the room lights up.

“They give me happiness. It’s nice to have a small dog that comes in and cheers your day,” Davis said.

That visit from the therapy dog inspired him. After getting out of the hospital, Davis decided to give back.

Davis organized a pet charity supply drive for his Scout Eagle project. He started by contacting six area rescues in Jacksonville. He asked for their wish lists — from cleaning supplies and dog treats to cat food and pet toys.

“Some of them were like, ‘We have a list a mile long. There’s no way you can get everything. People don’t even know who we are,’” Davis said.

But Davis didn't let the skepticism get to him. He was passionate -- and determined.

“Jacob knew he didn’t have to do such a complex Eagle Scout project, but he said, ‘Go big or go home,’ and he wanted to help these animals,” says Chris Hollister, a family friend of the Davises.

Teen Fulfills 6 Pet Rescues’ Entire Wish Lists Being a teenager can be hard. But being a teenager while going in and out of the hospital is even harder. Jacob Davis knows this all too well. The 15-year-old has undergone 27 surgeries to treat a rare medical condition. “Most of my life, I’ve spent time in hospitals,” says Davis “There’s not much you can do in a small room.”

In just two-and-a-half weeks, the results of Davis’ social media postings, flyers, grant requests, door-to-door visits and queries to family and friends tallied up to $6,000.

“I had donations from people I’ve never heard of in other countries,” Davis said. “Friends talked to friends who talked to friends who talked to friends. And a lot of people know about therapy dogs or have had therapy dogs.”

Davis was able to donate every single item on the wish lists of six different organizations that help animals in the Jacksonville area.

“When I delivered to them, they were shocked that I got everything on their list,” Davis says. “With everything I do, I try to put 100%."

Now Davis has been honored by Whataburger as a Hometown Hero.

To see Davis's story or take a look at other Hometown Heroes, click here.