Historic downtown Fernandina Beach is known for its quiet streets lined with mom and pop shops, historical buildings and the marina. But there's a man you won’t find in the guide books, who’s a staple of the town.

You can find the familiar face of Felix Jones riding his bike and selling treats downtown.

"My fruits, and shirts, and newspapers every Monday through Friday,” Jones said.

Born and raised in Fernandina Beach, he's proud to call the place home.

Money from his sales mostly goes toward a scholarship fund. He plans to expand giving to other local organizations this year.

Between selling his treats you’ll hear his impressive harmonica. He doesn't have a favorite song, but you'll hear classics like "My Country Tis of Thee," and Felix Jones originals.

But if you ask who taught him, “I just picked it up and started blowing.”

His happy tunes aren’t the only thing people admire about Jones.

One passerby saying "'Hey Felix!' He’s always talking to everyone, just cheering up everyone every day...he's a legend."

Another says, "everybody knows who he is, he’s great people.”

To show how good of a person he is, the town bestowed a special honor to Jones.

“I’m the goodwill ambassador of Fernandina Beach,” Jones said.

There’s a simple reason Jones works hard to brighten up everyone’s day, the love of his hometown.

"Mingling with the people, socializing with the people, and all that good stuff,” Jones said.