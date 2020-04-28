x
Superheroes: Get this T-shirt for the nurse in your life, show support for Superheroes in Scrubs

Iconic t-shirt designer 8103 Clothing celebrates nurses while giving back to the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's how you can show your support for nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week May 6 – 12 and beyond. These superheroes helping the nation and world be well on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

First Coast News has partnered with Jacksonville's legendary T-shirt designer 8103 Clothing to create an exclusive Superheroes In Scrubs t-shirt design. Purchase one for the nurse you love or maybe buy in bulk for your hospital or practice,. 

CLICK HERE to order your T-shirt and show your support to nurses.

Credit: Mark Braddock
Get the nurse you love an exclusive t-shirt, or buy a few for your practice or hospital.

A portion of the purchase of every T-shirt will benefit Jacksonville’s non-profit BEAM, a community-based organization serving low income residents in Jacksonville’s beaches communities 

Superheroes In Scrubs: Celebrating nurse across the First Coast

1 / 164
Brooke Mendoza
Proud Mother & Daughter

