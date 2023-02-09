Stylists and barbers, Navy veteran invites you to come aboard USS Orleck and cut hair

Navy veteran Lee Goodnight is inviting stylists and barbers to come into the newly-refurbished barber shop on the historic USS Orleck and cut hair

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to step back into Naval history? Navy veteran Lee Goodnight is recruiting volunteer stylists and barbers to come aboard the USS Orleck and cut hair in the newly-refurbished barber shop.

The USS Orleck, a Gearing-class destroyer, served the Navy from 1945 to 1982. It is now a Naval museum on the waterfront in Downtown Jacksonville.

Taylor Shaw with the Jacksonville Naval Museum says volunteers spent "countless hours" scraping and painting and restoring the original barber shop on the ship.

"There were no women on the ship back then," she says. But the barber shop could be quickly turned into a medical room to treat sailors wounded in battle.

You can still see the operating room lights hanging from the ceiling.

The barber shop is filled with vintage items, even the famous slogan "Loose Lips Sink Ships," on a vintage wall sign.

Lee Goodnight, who owns Hair by Lee and Friends in Orange Park, served in the navy for 23 years. He and his salon are sponsoring the barber shop on the USS Orleck.

His vision is to gather a couple dozen barbers and stylists to volunteer to come cut hair on a couple Sunday afternoons.

The haircuts would be open to the public and be free of charge. It's a chance for people to come have their hair done and tour the historic ship.