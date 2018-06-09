FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - It is Friday, so that means it is time for our Student of the Week!

We are kicking off this year with Kaitlyn Ludlam, a junior at Fleming Island High School. She is an excellent student and is the founder and president of the Fleming Island Society of Women Engineers Club. She also mentors young girls interested in science and engineering. Kaitlyn is also a student member of the board of directors of the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council.

Someday, she wants to be a biomedical engineer and go to NASA to become an astronaut.

"I love advocating for STEM and space, there is so much to explore out there. I especially love advocating for girls and STEM because it is important to have diversity in that field of study," she said.

She is also in the National Honor Society, the FRC Robotics Team and Precalculus Math Team.

Kaitlyn's advice to other students is: You only fail if you give up. So don't give up, find help and push forward!

A big congratulations to Kaitlyn Ludlam at Fleming Island High School for being our Student of the Week!

© 2018 WTLV