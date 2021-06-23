Strawberry, Mead, Honey supermoon to light up the sky this week

The term honeymoon familiar? The word reportedly has origins in ancient Europe and may be tied to this special moon due to an old custom of marrying in June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strawberry, Mead, Honey, Hoe, Hot, Poson Poya, Planting and Rose.

What do all these things have in common? They are all reportedly names given to the June full moon, which is the last supermoon of 2021 according to Gordon Johnston of Nasa Science.

The Strawberry Moon is the most common name, which is believed to stem (no pun intended) from a Native American language referencing the relatively short strawberry harvesting season in the northeastern United States.

Is the term honeymoon familiar? The word has origins in ancient Europe and may be tied to this special moon due to an old custom of marrying in June, reports Gordon Johnson.

Honey was also ready for harvest at the end of June which may have helped lend the nickname.

Other seasonal names reportedly include the Rose Moon, Planting Moon, Hot Moon and Hoe Moon.

On Thursday evening, the moon will make an appearance just after sunset, where is expected to be the biggest in appearance according to Almanac.com.

The moon will actually reach peak illumination at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday but of course, it will be nearly impossible to see at that time.

So whatever name you call the moon, just be sure to watch it!