St. Johns County commissioners vote to consider buying Zora Neale Hurston home in St. Augustine

The famous author lived there in the 1940s and the fixer-upper is for sale.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — At the very end of a long St. Johns County Commission meeting on Tuesday there was an unexpected proposal.

The proposal was to save a historic home that once belonged to famous author Zora Neale Hurston in St. Augustine.

County commissioner Sarah Arnold proposed the county investigate buying the house in order for it to possibly be turned into a museum.

The St. Johns County commission voted Tuesday unanimously to look into the purchase. Currently, it is listed on Zillow.com at $229,999.

It’s for sale on West King Street in the West Augustine area.

Historians have tried to figure a way to buy the home where Hurston stayed while she wrote and taught at Florida Memorial College.