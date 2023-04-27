Distillery in St. Augustine nominated as one of nation's best

A St. Augustine distillery is being recognized for being one of the best places in the nation for specialty spirits.

Specialty spirits include things like flavored liqueur, absinthe, moonshine and much more.

City Gate Spirits was nominated by 10best.com as one of America's favorite places to enjoy such beverages. It was chosen by a nation by a panel of travel experts and American spirits experts.

'This distillery offers moonshine, whiskey, rum and vodka – only steps from St. Augustine's iconic City Gate," writes 10best.

"If you prefer moonshine, they have White Lightning, Apple Pie, Cola and Orange N' Cream flavors. You can also take home their Ancient City Spice or Passion Fruit Sour mixers as souvenirs of your trip to St. Augustine."